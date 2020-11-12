news

Live: Integration Foundation conference in English

The Integration Foundation conference begins on Thursday at 10.15 a.m. (picture is illustrative).
The Integration Foundation conference begins on Thursday at 10.15 a.m. (picture is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is hosting a conference on integration Thursday, which is to be livestreamed. The event continues on Friday.

The conference, entitled "Communication in a Diverse Society: Understanding Each Other Despite Differences" is in English, with simultaneous translation to Estonian and Russian, the foundation says, and can be viewed from 10.15 a.m. Estonian time on Thursday, by clicking on the video below.

The conference is organized by the Integration Foundation, with the support from partners.

The conference is being held at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn and is moderated by ERR journalist Johannes Tralla. The event runs until around 3 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday, starting again Friday morning at 9.45 a.m., according to the Integration Foundation's website.

You can also pose questions online to the panel - simply head to the slide website at sli.do, then click on the "Want to join an event instead?" link at the bottom of the page, and insert the code int20 into the field.

The Integration Foundation falls under the Ministry of Culture's remit, and oversees integration issues for those newly-settled in Estonia, as well as the global Estonian diaspora and returnees.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

