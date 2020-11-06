Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

A proposal from minister of population affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa) and culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) to start work on a population and society plan has been discussed and approved at cabinet level.

The Population and Cohesive Society Development Plan 2021-2030 sets goals in the areas of sustainability, civil society, global Estonian-ness, adaptation and integration, but there has aas yet been no comprehensive strategy document shaping and guiding policy, the government said via a press release.

The plan also seeks to coordinate between relevant ministries how population and societal issues will develop, including cohesion and even a sense of cohesion, and via what means, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

