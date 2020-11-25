Global Estonian Report: November 23 - 27

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), is launching a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

The weekly feature will include Estonian events in various locations worldwide, news and other tidbits of interest, so be sure to bookmark this page to avoid missing out.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Music Week Presents: Tallinn Calling (November 25, online)

Join Marcus Kolga online for a live Estonian Music Week (EMW) virtual broadcast in English about the influence of Jazz, Punk, & Rock 'n' Roll on youth culture in occupied Soviet-era Estonia and the Soviet Union as a whole.

New webinar series, "I, Estonian" launches this weekend (November 28, online) (link in Estonian)

The Association of Estonian Cultural Societies (EKSÜ) is launching a new webinar series, "I, Estonian". The aim of the series is to open Estonian culture to the world through a series of online conversations, lectures, and concerts The first speaker will be Sirle Sööt, first female chairman of the Swedish Estonian Association and former head of ESTO 2019, the Global Estonian Cultural Festival.

News Review

Network of Estonian organizations established in Finland (link in Estonian)

An umbrella organization has been created to promote the interests of Estonians in Finland and to preserve the Estonian language, identity, culture in Estonia's northern neighbor, while helping to maintain close contacts with Estonia itself. The Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland (EOVS) will represent societies and associations registered in Finland and will act as a central organization, to coordinate their efforts. There are an estimated 70,000 Estonians living in Finland, representing the largest Estonian diaspora community in the world.

Vabamu and ETV2 launch initiative to collect films showcasing the lives of Estonian communities abroad (link in Estonian)

Take part in the initiative to collect films showcasing the lives of Estonian communities abroad. The initiative takes place in cooperation with ERR's TV channel ETV2, and its purpose is to produce new episodes of the show 8 mm ELU (LIFE on 8 mm) and update the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom collection with films depicting the lives of Estonian communities abroad.

Foreign Ministry launches a survey for Estonians living abroad (link in Estonian)

The Estonian foreign ministry invites all Estonians living abroad to take part in a survey aimed at collecting feedback on the engagement of the expat community and their satisfaction with consular services in their part of the world.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

