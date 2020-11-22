news

Estonians to organize first global virtual Santa Claus congress ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

10th anniversary of the Estonian Santa Claus Society.
10th anniversary of the Estonian Santa Claus Society. Source: Press materials
December 13 will see the World Santa Claus Congress led by Estonia, Finland and USA held virtually for the first time in history. The congress is being organized by the Estonian Santa Claus Society using Estonian video conferencing software.

"People need support and positive emotions more than ever today. We are truly glad we can extend a helping hand to our northern neighbors and organize the Santa Claus congress in a worthy manner," said Lehari Kaustel, head of the Global Virtual Solutions group, adding that Saint Nicks from over 50 countries, from Greenland to France, can participate in the congress thanks to the Estonian solution.

Global Virtual Solutions has organized virtual talks between USA and the EU, the Three Seas Initiative presidential meeting and the Business Survival Summit in 2020. The group will help Estonia hold the UN Security Council session on Afghanistan in November and the European Space Week in December.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

