Gallery: Santa Claus visits MPs at Riigikogu

According to tradition, Santa Claus paid a visit to the Riigikogu during its final sitting of the calendar year on Thursday, and MPs were expected, like Estonian children, to perform for Santa.

"My my my, you all have been working hard this year!" said Santa Claus, recognized by many MPs to be Rohke Debelakk.

"I handed out presents yesterday too — I visited the Deep State Riigikogu," he confided. "There's a somewhat jumpy atmosphere there. They suspect that a real Riigikogu exists. And because I can move between these worlds, then I told them, 'Don't worry, there isn't — there's nothing there. You are the only one and the main one.'"

In connection with Estonian-language puns and plays on words serving as commentary on the year's events in politics, the Board of the Riigikogu received a fruit basket, while the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) was gifted with an alarm clock and a pillow, and the opposition Reform Party was given a dehydrated military meal pack, or MRE, and a crystal ball.

Santa gifted the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) a device with which to look for the Deep State. "The Deep State needs to be sought out both at home and at work, and you should keep a couple of these in the car as well," he explained.

