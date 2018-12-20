news

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

Santa Claus visited the Riigikogu on Thursday. 20 December 2018.
Photo: Santa Claus visited the Riigikogu on Thursday. 20 December 2018. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to tradition, Santa Claus paid a visit to the Riigikogu during its final sitting of the calendar year, sharing banter and gifts alike with the Estonian MPs.

As in recent years, some MPs recognised the man behind the beard as Gaute Kivistik, alias Rohke Debelakk.

Members of the Board of the Riigikogu were all given medals, while parliamentary groups each received a topical gift.

Santa Claus presented the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with a kettlebell. "To ensure that you keep two feet on the ground, here is a kettlebell," Santa Claus told EKRE chairman Mart Helme, who accepted the gift. "Look, keep this in your pocket at all times."

The coalition Pro Patria, meanwhile, was given an album of samba music in connection with the topic of the second pension pillar — a play on the Estonian word pensionisammas, which in the genitive case is pensionisamba — and a magnifying glass with which to look at their party rating.

Santa Claus' gift to the opposition Free Party was a time capsule, which Santa Claus instructed them to bury so that future generations would know what party they were.

"You also had a very meaningful presentation just now, but I didn't understand any of it," Santa commented regarding Free Party MP Ain Lutsepp's performance of a scene from the Samuel Beckett play "Waiting for Godot," which began and ended with party mate Krista Aru leading him to and from the lectern by a rope.

Accompanied by Märt Sults on the guitar, the coalition Centre Party sang a Christmas song, with a solo by Toomas Väinaste. Santa Claus presented them with an oversize green public transport card granting free transport throughout the country and an Estonian road atlas, paired with a folding camping chair that he said could be used when there are no free seats left on the bus.

The opposition Reform Party was gifted a large basket of fruits, as Santa Claus found the party needs a boost of vitamins and good health as they are constantly engaged in bashing the current ruling government.

He also presented them with a set of cleaning supplies. "You have to clean up after the government," he added.

Santa gave the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) a microphone so that they wouldn't be forced to grab it from others at protests.

He also encouraged the independent MPs, who traditionally sit alongside the windows in the Session Hall, to establish yet another new political party, presenting them with a banner and promotional flags bearing a logo representing an ornately carved wooden Session Hall window frame together with a suggested name — the Estonian Under-the-Windows Party.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

