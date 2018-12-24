Two Tallinn chemists open 24 hours over the holidays

Last weekend, Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day and Boxing Day still ahead means that most chemist's shops are closed for five days in a row. Tallinners can still get hold of prescription as well as over-the-counter drugs in the 5 Tõnismägi St and 19 Vikerlase St shops.

As doctors' practices are closed for the holidays as well, people will have to turn to the emergency room of a nearby hospital in case of any more serious health problems.

In Tallinn, two chemists' remain open for the holidays, namely the Südameapteek shops on 5 Tõnismäe St in the centre, and 19 Vikerlase St in Lasnamäe, according to the Tallinn city council.

According to Külli Teder, the manager of the Tõnismäe shop, the number of virus infections has increased over the last few weeks, which typically means an increased demand as well for over-the-counter drugs against the common cold.

Ms Seder expressed hope that most people have taken care of the necessary prescriptions already before the weekend, as anyone with a more serious health issue will have to turn to the nearest emergency room or call an ambulance.

According to the two stand-by chemists, typical drug purchases over the holidays are painkillers, contraceptives, antibiotics as well as anything that is thought to help against hangovers.

