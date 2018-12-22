news

Estonia due for white Christmas, Lake Peipus already frozen ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Snow clearing in process on a Tallinn street, 17 December. 2018
Snow clearing in process on a Tallinn street, 17 December. 2018 Source: ELMO RIIG/Sakala/SCANPIX
News

Estonia looks set for its first white Christmas in a few years this year, with much of the country now lying under snow cover and temperatures between now and Christmas day forecast to remain below zero at all times.

Whereas Christmas temperatures in recent years have been mild (for instance day temperatures this time last year were well above zero, with no snow), a recent cold snap over much of northeastern Europe has brought a snow covering unlikely to melt any time soon.

Tallinn and the Northeast coast has apparently recorded the coldest temperatures so far, falling to double-digit minus values after dark and in the mornings, whereas as is often the case, the western island archipelago, particularly Saaremaa, has been experiencing less harsh temperatures of just a couple of degrees below.

More unusually, temperatures in South Estonia, including the second city of Tartu, have been slightly milder than in Tallinn. The region often experiences lower temperatures than the capital and northwest, mostly due to its remoteness from the moderating influence of the Baltic Sea.

Lake ice open to public

The snowfall arrived a few days ago, but has been somewhat light since then, and is likely to remain so through to mid-week next week.

One of the check-boxes that winter has truly arrived can also now be crossed out, namely the freezing over of Lake Peipus, the large lake dominating the eastern border region of Estonia, to the extent that its surface is open to pedestrian traffic.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced on Friday that from the following day, ie. 22 December, the public was permitted to walk on Lake Peipus' ice up to a distance of 3 km from the western shore in Tartu and Jõgeva Counties (the Lake is over 50 km wide at its extreme point, and well over 100 km in length, north to south, when the connecting lake system of Lämmijärv and Pihka is included).

The announcement follows PPA monitoring of the ice formation; average thickness needs to be at a certain value (reported as anything from 5-20 cm) across the whole lake before it is declared safe to walk on. Vehicles remain forbidden on the lake ice. Moreover, caution must be exercised due to uneven levels of ice thickness potentially causing movement of plates of ice.

Jalmar Ernits, head of the Mustvee PPA border station, said that further precautions including taking a fully charged mobile phone, a navigation device, crampons or similar spiked equipment and informing others on land of the intention to walk on the lake ice, are essential.

"When venturing on to the ice, people must take into account their health condition and assess their energy levels to ensure they will later get back to their loved ones without problems," Mr Ernits told BNS.

The PPA also recommends registering ice-bound activities at the closest PPA station both before and after partaking in them.

In addition to Lake Peipus, the public is permitted on the lake ice adjacent to the Estonian side of Lake Lämmijärv (through which the border with the Russian Federation also runs; Lake Pihkva lies in its entirety within the Russian Federation).

The public is also permitted on other nearby lakes not part of the Peipus-Lämmijärv-Pihkva system, including Lake Pattina, Lake Pabra and Lake Kriiva, which also run along the Estonian-Russian border.

History and tradition

Historically, Lake Peipus (Estonian: Peipsi Järv) was still sufficiently frozen in early April 1242 to be the venue of a major battle between the Knights of the Teutonic Order and Novgorod (ie. Russian) forces under Prince Aleksander Nevsky.

As per tradition, the Mayor of Tallinn is to make a Christmas announcement from Tallinn's town hall on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

Mayor Taavi Aas (Centre) will read the peace-themed message from a window in the buiding in Raekoja Plats at 12.00 EET, a practice reportedly dating back to the 17th Century, when Estonia was under Swedish rule.

As in much of Northern Europe, Christmas celebrations focus on Christmas Eve, although 25 December is also a holiday in Estonia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lake peipusestonian weather forecastchristmas in estonialake peipus lake icelake ice in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
21.12

Pro Patria sitting on fence in UN Compact matter, not joining EKRE

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered

20.12

Ratas: 94% of 2018 government action plan fulfilled

20.12

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps

20.12

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

20.12

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.12

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

19.12

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Estonia due for white Christmas, Lake Peipus already frozen

10:19

Former mayor to get defence costs, says three prosecutors couldn't beat him

21.12

Savisaar freed from trial by Supreme Court Updated

21.12

Enefit Green borrows €260 million to refinance Nelja Energia debt

21.12

GoTrack to build Riisipere-Turba railway for €3.4 million

21.12

Former foreign ministers disappointed over Mattis resignation in US

21.12

Andrey Krashevskiy named new chief of ERR's Russian-language news portal

21.12

Suspect in Kuressaare stabbing released

21.12

Finno-Ugric movement activist banned from entering Russia for 55 years

21.12

Paper: State to impose strict limitations on use of agricultural land

21.12

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

21.12

Pro Patria sitting on fence in UN Compact matter, not joining EKRE

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered

20.12

Ratas: 94% of 2018 government action plan fulfilled

20.12

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps

20.12

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: