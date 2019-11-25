Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

Two children found themselves stranded on sea ice in Tallinn on Sunday.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) got an alert at around 5.30 p.m. that the pair had gone out on to the frozen sea surface at Rocca al Mare in the West of Tallinn but were unable to get back to the shore.

Rescue Board personnel retrieved the children, who were placed into an ambulace for checks, before being returned home.

The Rescue Board reminds the public that ice formed early on in winter is still very thin and not capable of bearing a person's weight.

"We call on all people to exercise caution and alertness near water. The first ice after a long and hot summer, especially with children, can provoke excitement and curiosity, so we also ask parents to talk about the risks associated with fragile ice at home," the Rescue Board said, according to ERR.

