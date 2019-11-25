ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Rescue Board warns people to keep away from newly-formed sea ice (picture is illustrative).
The Rescue Board warns people to keep away from newly-formed sea ice (picture is illustrative). Source: Marge-Ly Rookäär
News

Two children found themselves stranded on sea ice in Tallinn on Sunday.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) got an alert at around 5.30 p.m. that the pair had gone out on to the frozen sea surface at Rocca al Mare in the West of Tallinn but were unable to get back to the shore.

Rescue Board personnel retrieved the children, who were placed into an ambulace for checks, before being returned home.

The Rescue Board reminds the public that ice formed early on in winter is still very thin and not capable of bearing a person's weight.

"We call on all people to exercise caution and alertness near water. The first ice after a long and hot summer, especially with children, can provoke excitement and curiosity, so we also ask parents to talk about the risks associated with fragile ice at home," the Rescue Board said, according to ERR.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:35

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

16:18

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

16:14

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

16:01

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

16:01

President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

15:49

Paper: Plans to start Baltic German Museum discussed

15:28

Veterinary and Food board suspends operations at M.V.Wool factories

15:22

Martin Helme: Coalition will not collapse if Järvik leaves office

15:03

Coalition decides to dismantle pharmacy reform bill

14:38

Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

14:12

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

13:44

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event

13:13

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power

12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: