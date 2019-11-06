ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rescue board leaders: Storm information available, not always used ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Suud puhtaks panel discussion show Tuesday evening.
Suud puhtaks panel discussion show Tuesday evening. Source: EE
News

Lessons learned from the storm of Sunday, Oct. 26 were on the table on Tuesday evening's edition of discussion program Suud puhtaks, broadcast on ETV.

Head of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) Kuno Tammearu denied that his organization had skimped on providing information on what to do in the aftermath of the storm, which cut off well over 60,000 households from power for several hours, or several days in a minority of cases, as well as taking out an electricity substation. One life was also lost in the storms.

Others on the panel-format program noted the importance of consolidated, easy-access media channels where the right information could be got at easily.

Kuno Tammearu said crisis information has been sent to people, but the problem was more one of taking the matter seriously.

"In fact, very often the main problem is that people do not believe that a crisis is coming, and think that someone is ready somewhere to come to their aid when there is a crisis situation," Tammearu said.

"In fact, people have to be better prepared, with a radio, food and drink supplies, all of that to hand," Tammearu added.

A concrete example of how to do it was the town of Võru in South Estonia. Võru in fact had a total power cut for a few hours on the Sunday, before connections were restored, focusing on life-or-death institutions like hospitals.

Mayor of the town, Anti Allas, appearing on the show said a crisis committee was convened, hospitals kept in the loop and contact made with public broadcaster ERR to get as much information out there as possible.

ERR correspondent Mirjam Mõttus argued that the broadcaster should always be the first port of call as a more effective way of dispersing information in crisis aftermath, than social media.

Businessman Sven Jablonski said that social media was actually a good medium when communications were up and running, though noted a 'one-stop-shop' site for all critical information was needed rather than having it spread over several sources.

Naturally online communication relies on at least some power supply remaining in action, as well as mobile communications – at least one major provider had a blackout and/or spotty reception following Sunday's storm.

Echoing comments from the Rescue Board's chief, Margo Klaos, head of the South District rescue center said the authority had actually released more information following the storm than had been claimed in the media.

"Actually, we sent out two important messages. First, the very danger of being outside; there's a storm, so don't go out and avoid driving as well," Klaos said.

"We also noted people should b prepared for a power outage. This is the message that we got out there. How fast and to what extent that reaches the public, everybody, is a separate issue," she continued, noting that an SMS (text message) system would be best for doing this, and should be operational by 2022.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

suud puhtaksrescue boardstorm in south estoniastorm damagesstorm of oct. 26
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:22

Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market

12:53

African swine fever detected in Viljandi, Saare Counties

12:25

Gallery: Top three winning designs unveiled for Ülemiste terminal

11:53

Second pillar pension reform continues to divide politicians

11:20

Tallinn Airport October passenger numbers up 11 percent on year

10:57

Rescue board leaders: Storm information available, not always used

10:16

Gallery: President Kaljulaid on visit to Kuwait

09:51

Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

09:32

Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

08:59

September accommodated tourist numbers up on year

07:58

Press council urges sensitivity, following regulations, in suicide coverage

05.11

Moscow: Estonia refused Russian deputy prime minister's plane into airspace

05.11

What the papers say: Flooding in Võru, bikers' Christmas candy drive

05.11

Centre, Reform and SDE all have substantial debts

05.11

Centre Party has to pay €6,000 for local elections advertising infringement

05.11

EKRE MP says party should file civil lawsuit against Mary Kross

05.11

Police swoop on youth online drug ring

05.11

Bank of Estonia analysis warns of negative impact of pension reforms

05.11

Tallinn city government to approve new alcohol restrictions

05.11

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: