Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

Tallinn City Government will spend €42,000 to purchase a generator for use in crisis situations.

Tallinn Municipal Police (Mupo) will purchase the generator for the Tallinn Crisis Commission (Kriisikomisjon) office on Paldiski maantee.

"The need for the generator arises from the use of the premises by the Tallinn Crisis Commission, and the need to ensure that office space is available in crisis situations, including in the event of a major power outage," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Centre), according to a city government press release.

The generator will enable social services and health services to continue functioning during crises, the city government said, and is cheaper than installing new power grids for the control center.

Storms in late October this year affected southeastern Estonia in particular, leaving the town of Võru without power for several hours. Various crisis management initiatives have emerged in the aftermath. The city of Tartu is to establish a crisis command center of its own.

