Tartu to establish crisis command headquarters in city center

The City of Tartu is building a crisis command headquarters in its city center by the end of next year which will allow the city's crisis team to work even in the event of a power and communications outage.

The headquarters will be established for the city's crisis response team, which convenes in the event of a crisis or the threat thereof in order to help solve problems and organize necessary help, ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera reported.

The site of the future headquarters, the exact location of which is classified, will undergo renovations and be outfitted with generators.

According to Evelin Uibokand, senior crisis management specialist at the Tartu city government, the city's plan to establish a crisis command headquarters predates the October storm that caused widespread damage in Southern Estonia.

"We're going to establish facilities where it will be possible to work even in the event of a power and communications outage, and we've committed to the condition that this must be enabled for a period of at least 24 hours," Uibokand said.

"Water supply, I believe, is very well ensured, as Tartu has several alternative catchments from which to take water," she added.

