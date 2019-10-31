ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State communications authority to roll out text message warning service ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The text message service would work with all ages and models of phones and give updates about national crises, including ones like the storm which hit southern and western Estonia on Sunday.
The text message service would work with all ages and models of phones and give updates about national crises, including ones like the storm which hit southern and western Estonia on Sunday. Source: Photo: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Following Sunday's storm which left tens of thousands of households across Estonia, predominantly in the south of the country, without power, for several days in some cases, and claimed at least one life, a system of mobile phone text warnings is being rolled out, whose scope would go beyond weather updates.

The system is under the auspices of the State Infocommunication Foundation (Riigi Infokommunikatsiooni Sihtasutus, or RIKS), with the body choosing cellular SMS as the optimum medium, including taking into account the different ages of mobile phones in the possession of the populace, according to RIKS department manager Margus Rohtla.

The development has added impetus from the EU, whose Electronic Communications Laws require such a warning system be ready no later than 2022 in any case. Rohtla said it is hoped the text messaging warning system will be available in Estonia by then, if not earlier.

The state weather office will also have a role to play, as highlighted by how off-guard the country was caught by Sunday's storms, even though several storms of a similar magnitude have been experienced in recent years.

Two low pressure areas crossing Estonia were behind the turbulent weather, with windspeeds recorded way over 20 meters per second (over Force 10 on the Beaufort Scale), but even relatively small variations (in the tens of kilometers) between the forecast and actual paths of these can bring with them problems which a text service would help to alleviate, it is reported.

The service would also be available to Estonian citizens outside the country and would bring updates about emergency situations within the country.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riksstorm in south estoniastorm of oct. 26text message warning servicenational emergencies
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:40

September retail turnover up 4 percent on year

10:14

Tänak praises Hyundai driver as possible new teammate

09:59

Mary Kross false evidence court hearing terminated

09:26

Bears, cheap import goods troubling beekeepers

08:49

Sleet, rain in forecast on Thursday

08:13

State communications authority to roll out text message warning service

30.10

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

30.10

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

30.10

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

30.10

October industrial confidence indicators down

30.10

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

30.10

Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress

30.10

Taavet Hinrikus: Estonia's IT reputation neglected

30.10

ERR news chief: No issue with Estonian media content, but funding a worry

30.10

Unemployment fund reserves approaching €1 billion

30.10

Pirita residents demand mobility study from Tallinn

30.10

EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

30.10

Justice minister: Early release for traitor Simm morally wrong

30.10

Luik meets with French armed forces minister

30.10

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: