Hundreds of households still without power

Electricity lines repair work in South Estonia after Sunday's storms.
Electricity lines repair work in South Estonia after Sunday's storms. Source: Jaanus Tanilsoo/Elektrilevi
As of Friday lunchtime, the bulk of households left without electricity in the wake of Sunday afternoon's destructive storm are back online, with those still awaiting reconnection numbering in the hundreds.

Well over 60,000 customers were affected by the storm, which saw gusts of well over 20 meters per second cause major damage as well as one fatality.

The most affected areas were in South Estonia, principally Võru, Põlva and Viljandi Counties, though parts of western Estonia, including the islands, were also hit.

The entire town of Võru was without power for several hours before grid distribution company Elektrilevi personnel were able to restore connections, caused in this case by damage to an electricity substation in the area.

According to Elektrilevi's own site, outages in the southeast of the country stood at a little over 600 just after 1.30 p.m. Friday.

The red spike shows power outages when Sunday's storm hit. Source: Elektrilevi

Outages reported include planned disconnections as well as faults, but the bulk of those in South Estonia arise from the latter. A graph of outages on the site (see photo) paints a picture of the drama the storm brought – from negligible figures just before Sunday lunchtime, to a peak of 64,717 just before 6.30 p.m.

Some schools in Võru County were closed Monday, and there were still around 5,000 customers without power as of Tuesday evening.

Elektrilevi personnel from largely unaffected northern Estonia were drafted in to help with the clear-up operation, and workers were brought from across the border in Latvia as well.

Elektrilevi says it is introducing automated tech solutions to help with future such incidents.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

