Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange trading halted by technical fault

Trading on the Tallinn Nasdaq Stock Exchange was halted Friday for over two hours, due to technical issues, Baltic News Service reports.

Trading was first halted for close to two hours Friday, the reopened at 2 p.m. only to halt again. Technical issues were cited, and the at the time of writing, equity trading is halted, though the bond and fund markets are reportedly still operating.

The issue affects the joint Nordic and Baltic countries' trading system, with the exception of Lithuania, where the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange has a trading holiday, according to BNS.

