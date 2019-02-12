news

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Business

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the application of Magnetic MRO AS, the global provider of total technical care for aircraft operators and lessors headquartered in Tallinn, and admit 80,000 bonds of Magnetic MRO AS with a nominal value of €100 each to trading on MTF First North, operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS.

Trading in Magnetic MRO bonds will commence on Thursday, 14 February or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances, Nasdaq Tallinn said.

Magnetic MRO AS' certified adviser is AS Redgate Capital.

Nasdaq CSD, the regional securities depository of the Baltic countries, previously announced that Magnetic MRO in December 2018 issued bonds in total nominal value of €8 million with option to increase the issue size to €15 million euros.

The bonds will be redeemed on 21 December 2021, and investors will receive an annual interest of 8% in quarterly payments. 

Magnetic MRO has previously said that it intends to use the capital to be raised for acquiring a competitor and further expanding its business.

2018 sees minor reduction in sales

While the company saw its annual revenue grow by 76% each year on average from 2015-2017, Magnetic MRO's revenue fell 2.8% on year to €88.4 million last year, it appears from the company's annual accounts.

The company pointed out, however, that the consolidated result does not include nearly half of the revenue of the joint venture Magnetic Parts Trading Limited (MPTL), which would make up an additional €18 million.

Magnetic MRO's net profit surged 29.3% to €5.1 million, while its net profit margin increased half a percent to 4.9%. Return on equity, meanwhile, climbed 6.4% to 18.4%.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

magnetic mrotallinn stock exchangenasdaq tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

Police authorities oppose residency exemption for third country clergy

12.02

13,000 electricity customers without power after overnight snowfall

12.02

Tallinn city government grants freestyle ski champ Kelly Sildaru €74,000

Opinion
09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

Business
11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:07

Education minister: Kohtla-Järve upper secondary to be bilingual next year

17:38

Liisa Past: Online voting fits into lively Estonian digital ecosystem

17:05

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

17:03

Representatives of seven Estonian parties take part in Toronto town hall

16:19

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

15:06

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

14:49

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

14:00

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

11:32

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

10:35

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

09:53

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

12.02

Small states' influence grows through cooperation, Mikser says to Riigikogu

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: