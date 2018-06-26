Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

Revenue of the Tallinn-based aircraft maintenance company Magnetic MRO in 2017 grew 79% to €90.9 million, while profits increased 60.4% to nearly €4 million.

Of revenue, 21% was earned from basic maintenance services and 79% from other business operations, it can be seen from the company's annual report.

Last year, the company invested €8.1 million in fixed assets, including the purchase of plane engines.

The company's workforce totalled 330 people whose labor costs totalled €10.3 million.

This January, Baltic private equity and venture capital investor BaltCap, the owner of Magnetic MRO, sold 100% of its holding in the company to Chinese company Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology, making it the largest Chinese investment in Estonia.