Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

Now that Nasdaq Helsinki has approved the listing application of AS Tallink Grupp, all the approvals from Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority required for the secondary listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange (HSE) have been received, listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday.

Trading in Finnish depository receipts (FDRs) of AS Tallink Grupp on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to begin on 3 December.

"We are very pleased that Nasdaq Helsinki has today approved our application for the secondary listing of Tallink Grupp shares on the HSE," Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "It is very satisfying to reach the goal we set for ourselves earlier this year to achieve this listing and to make investing into Tallink and Silja Line brands easier for Finnish investors and those investors who prefer to invest via Nasdaq Helsinki."

Nõgene noted that this was the logical next step for the company on its development journey, and one that will strengthen the ties between its two key markets even further."

