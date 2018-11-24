news

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene.
Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
Business

Now that Nasdaq Helsinki has approved the listing application of AS Tallink Grupp, all the approvals from Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority required for the secondary listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange (HSE) have been received, listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday.

Trading in Finnish depository receipts (FDRs) of AS Tallink Grupp on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to begin on 3 December.

"We are very pleased that Nasdaq Helsinki has today approved our application for the secondary listing of Tallink Grupp shares on the HSE," Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "It is very satisfying to reach the goal we set for ourselves earlier this year to achieve this listing and to make investing into Tallink and Silja Line brands easier for Finnish investors and those investors who prefer to invest via Nasdaq Helsinki."

Nõgene noted that this was the logical next step for the company on its development journey, and one that will strengthen the ties between its two key markets even further."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinktallinn stock exchangehelsinki stock exchange


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

23.11

SDE board confirms Raik as candidate for Minister of the Interior

22.11

Ratas to visit Prague, attend Czech-Estonian digital conference

22.11

Constitution transcends government, says MP involved in its birth

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:01

Day in the Life: Loone the train conductor

14:04

Riigikogu committee forwards draft UN migration pact statement to plenary

12:37

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

10:03

University of Tartu to join U4 university network

23.11

Deputy committee chair: Allowing referendums populist, not doable

23.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

23.11

Embassy reopening in Budapest to expand Estonia's presence in region

23.11

Actor reads through entire UN Global Migration Compact, takes 2 hours

23.11

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

23.11

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

23.11

Reform wants to rule out Riigikogu support for UN migration pact

23.11

SDE board confirms Raik as candidate for Minister of the Interior

23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

EKRE wants referendum on UN migration compact

22.11

Ratas to visit Prague, attend Czech-Estonian digital conference

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: