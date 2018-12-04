news

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Tallink ships in port in Tallinn.
Tallink ships in port in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried a total of 654,200 passengers in November, 5.5% fewer than during the same month last year.

The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships, meanwhile, grew 1.5% to 34,500, but the number of passenger cars decreased 6.5% to 71,200 units, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

The number of passengers on the company's Estonia-Finland route decreased 3.7% on year to 346,300. On the Finland-Sweden route, the number of passengers decreased 9.5% to 194,300, while passenger numbers were down 7.7% on year, totalling 64,900. Only the Latvia-Sweden route saw an increase in passenger numbers last month, up 1.8% on year to total 48,800.

Cargo carriage, meanwhile, only decreased on the Estonia-Finland route, where the total number of units carried decreased 0.7% on year to 21,400. The increase in cargo carriage volumes was the greatest on the Estonia-Sweden route, where altogether 4,300 units were carried, marking an increase of 9.8% on year. 7,300 cargo units were carried on the shipper's Finland-Sweden route last month, up 3.2% on year, while another 1,500 units were carried on its Latvia-Sweden route, marking an increase of 3.5% on year.

Tallink's Estonia-Finland route saw the highest number of passenger vehicles carried last month at 56,500, however the total figure still represented a decrease of 6.7% on year. Last month's greatest decline in passenger vehicles was recorded on the Estonia-Sweden route, which saw altogether 3,900 vehicles, or 7.6% fewer vehicles on year, carried between Tallinn and Stockholm. A total of 6,600 passenger vehicles were carried between Finland and Sweden last month, marking a decrease of 4% on year, while altogether 4,200 vehicles were carried on the Latvia-Sweden route, down 6.8% on year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinkpassenger numbersship travel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

Culture
2019 Elections
Kert Valdaru, former Reform Party Secretary-General.

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

Former Reform Party Secretary-General Kert Valdaru has announced he will not be running for the party in the March 2019 general election after all. When Mr Valdaru, who was brought in by party leader Kaja Kallas earlier on in the year, stepped down from his secretary general role, the plan was to run for parliament instead.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:09

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

16:14

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

15:17

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

14:19

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

13:12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

12:14

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

11:31

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

10:54

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

09:05

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait Updated

08:42

Defence forces chief: Russian causing tensions because it feels confused

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

03.12

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: