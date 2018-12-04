Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried a total of 654,200 passengers in November, 5.5% fewer than during the same month last year.

The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships, meanwhile, grew 1.5% to 34,500, but the number of passenger cars decreased 6.5% to 71,200 units, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

The number of passengers on the company's Estonia-Finland route decreased 3.7% on year to 346,300. On the Finland-Sweden route, the number of passengers decreased 9.5% to 194,300, while passenger numbers were down 7.7% on year, totalling 64,900. Only the Latvia-Sweden route saw an increase in passenger numbers last month, up 1.8% on year to total 48,800.

Cargo carriage, meanwhile, only decreased on the Estonia-Finland route, where the total number of units carried decreased 0.7% on year to 21,400. The increase in cargo carriage volumes was the greatest on the Estonia-Sweden route, where altogether 4,300 units were carried, marking an increase of 9.8% on year. 7,300 cargo units were carried on the shipper's Finland-Sweden route last month, up 3.2% on year, while another 1,500 units were carried on its Latvia-Sweden route, marking an increase of 3.5% on year.

Tallink's Estonia-Finland route saw the highest number of passenger vehicles carried last month at 56,500, however the total figure still represented a decrease of 6.7% on year. Last month's greatest decline in passenger vehicles was recorded on the Estonia-Sweden route, which saw altogether 3,900 vehicles, or 7.6% fewer vehicles on year, carried between Tallinn and Stockholm. A total of 6,600 passenger vehicles were carried between Finland and Sweden last month, marking a decrease of 4% on year, while altogether 4,200 vehicles were carried on the Latvia-Sweden route, down 6.8% on year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!