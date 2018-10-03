Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried a total of 730,600 passengers in September, 0.9% more than during the same month last year.

The number of cargo units carried by Tallink ships grew 2.3% to 33,800, however the number of passenger cars decreased 2.2% to 83,200 units, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route rose 2.4% on year to 374,000. On the Finland-Sweden route, the number of passengers decreased 2.5% to 214,500, and the number of passengers on the Estonia-Sweden route decreased 0.2% to 77,800. The number of passengers on the shipper's Latvia-Sweden route, however, increased 5.4% on year to 64,300.

In the third quarter of 2018, Tallink carried 2.9 million passengers, 1.2% more than during the same three-month period in 2017. The number of cargo units carried during the third quarter increased 3.9% on year to 94,900, but the number of passenger cars declined 0.3% to 352,300.



