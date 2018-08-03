news

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
A Tallink ferry at Terminal D in Tallinn
A Tallink ferry at Terminal D in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

A total of 1,223,901 passengers travelled aboard Tallink Grupp-owned vessels in July 2018, indicating a 1.3% increase on year as well as setting a new all-time record for number of passengers transported in one month.

In addition to the increase in the number of passengers in July, the number of cargo units transported by the group and the number of passenger vehicles transported likewise saw an increase last month, according to a company press release.

"The fact that we have reached another milestone with our monthly passenger numbers is clear evidence that passengers travelling on the Baltic Sea have once again given top marks for the quality of onboard service to Tallink Grupp vessels in our highly competitive market," Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "This is the sixth year running that we have achieved record passenger numbers with the help of our customers."

According to Nõgene, these good results can be attributed to the company's continuous product and services development work and investments made in the company's vessels, but also to this summer's unusually warm weather as well as Tallink's efforts in new markets, particularly in Asian countries. "We continue to see an increase in the number of Asian passengers, and this also had an impact on July's record results," he noted.

Estonia-Finland remained the company's most popular route, accounting for 633,260 passengers at an increase of 1% on year, followed by Finland-Sweden with 375,199 passengers at an increase of 2.2% on year, and Estonia-Sweden with 118,501 passengers at an increase of 1.5%. Tallink's Latvia-Sweden route saw a minor decrease of 0.1% on year, carrying a total of 96,941 passengers.

According to the CEO, it is positive that cargo transportation figures also continue to see a significant increase, as do transported passenger vehicle numbers. A total of 29,629 units of cargo and 153,805 passenger were transported in July, indicating an increase of 7.1% and 1% on year, respectively.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinkpassenger numbers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
02.08

Estonian rescue services aiding Latvian firefighters south of border

02.08

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

02.08

Metropolitan Yevgeny can't get residence permit as immigration quota full

02.08

Track repairs to interrupt Pääsküla-Keila train line this month

02.08

Man shot in Tallinn on late Wednesday evening

02.08

2019 elections: no platforms yet, hot phase expected to begin in autumn

01.08

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

01.08

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
02.08

Estonia planning to develop unmanned military land systems

02.08

Bill calling for more rights for minority stakeholders lacking support

01.08

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed

01.08

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

01.08

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

01.08

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

01.08

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

01.08

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE's Mart and Martin Helme.

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

Though the rating of the Reform Party is still the highest, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose to a record high in July, just 2% behind the second most popular party, the Centre Party.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:45

Lasnamäe shooter investigated for attempted homicide

13:49

Road deaths in Estonia nearly double in first seven months of 2018

12:53

Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

11:56

Dredging of Rukki Channel to cost €780,000

10:51

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July

09:47

Auvere Power Plant handed over to Eesti Energia this week

08:54

NATO general to ERR: US will not decrease presence in Europe

02.08

Estonia planning to develop unmanned military land systems

02.08

Authorities continue campsite, beach checks to prevent fires and accidents

02.08

Estonian rescue services aiding Latvian firefighters south of border

02.08

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

02.08

Metropolitan Yevgeny can't get residence permit as immigration quota full

02.08

Bill calling for more rights for minority stakeholders lacking support

02.08

Track repairs to interrupt Pääsküla-Keila train line this month

02.08

Man shot in Tallinn on late Wednesday evening

02.08

2019 elections: no platforms yet, hot phase expected to begin in autumn

01.08

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

01.08

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed

01.08

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

01.08

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: