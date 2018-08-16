Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

TLG Hotell OÜ, subsidiary of the publicly-listed Estonian shipping group Tallink Grupp, has commenced expansion and refurbishment work to the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel and Tallink Express Hotel at Sadama 9, in the immediate vicinity of passenger ferry terminal A.

A fifth level is to be added to the Tallink Express Hotel ('the express hotel') with 25 additional rooms, which apparently is to become an integral part of the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel ('the conference hotel') next door.

The reception area and lounge bar of the conference hotel is also to be enlarged, together with the reception area of the hotel's aquatic centre, Hera beauty salons and rooms on the 5th floor of the hotel, the company has announced.

In addition, the Nero restaurant in the conference hotel get a makeover, and the hotel's conference centre extended to accommodate 500 people, it is reported. As for the express hotel, its reception area and façade will be overhauled and an underground parking area built.

Plenty of work going on with Tallink

Interior designer for the conference hotel is Sign Vertti Kivi & Co, responsible for the interior design of the Tallink Megastar ferry.

The interior design of the express hotel is by Emil Urbel architects of Estonia.

Work is to be will be carried out in several stages to avoid inconvenience, and started on Wednesday. Estimated completion is late spring 2019 the company says.

Tallink ferries themselves operate from terminal D, which itself is also undergoing extensive expansion work. The two Tallink hotels are actually closer to terminal A, where Viking and Eckerö ferries leave from.

