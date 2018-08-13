Tallink City Hotel in Central Tallinn was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was received for the hotel.

Police closed Laikmaa Street between Narva Highway and Gonsiori Street to traffic, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Marie Aava said.

A bomb squad and other emergency services responded to the scene.

At 14:43 EEST, the spokesperson announced that following a sweep of the building that did not turn up any explosives, the incident was considered resolved and Laikmaa Street reopened to traffic.