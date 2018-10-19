news

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

The Solaris shopping centre in Tallinn.
The Solaris shopping centre in Tallinn. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
A bomb squad of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) searched the Solaris shopping centre in Tallinn late on Thursday afternoon following a bomb threat. They found no evidence of any explosives.

Police and explosives specialists searched the building as well as the shopping centre, but didn't find any signs that would have hinted at an explosive device, the Baltic News Service reported on Thursday evening.

The centre opened again shortly after the police left, PPA told BNS. Authorities are currently working to identify the caller who made the threat.

Solaris was evacuated after the alarm centre received a phone call from an Estonian-speaking man at 17.06 EEST. The man claimed that there is a bomb in the shopping centre.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

