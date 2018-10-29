Three trains skip scheduled stop at Rahumäe Station due to bomb scare

Three trains did not make scheduled stops at Rahumäe Station in Tallinn's Nõmme District due to a bomb scare on Monday morning.

"We received information about a suspicious-looking item from Estonian Railways (EVR) as the railway infrastructure management company at 9:25 EET, after which three trains were not permitted to stop at Rahumäe Station to ensure the safety of their passengers," AS Eesti Liinirongid (Elron) spokesperson Mariis Adamberg told BNS on Monday. "By 9:43, the situation had been resolved and trains are operating according to schedule."

The passenger rail operator offered its apologies to passengers for the inconvenience.

Spokespeople for the Rescue Board said that members of their bomb squad checked a bag found at Rahumäe Station shortly after 9:00 but found nothing suspicious.

Police helped provide security in the area during the bomb scare.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!