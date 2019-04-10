Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

Police on Tuesday evening temporarily restricted traffic by Tallinn's Freedom Square in connection with a suspicious object found by St. John's Church.

A spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that the emergency call centre had received a call about an unidentified suitcase in the bushes adjacent to St. John's Church.

For safety reasons, the police restricted traffic in the area. According to witnesses, neither transport nor pedestrians could move along the section of Pärnu Highway between the Estonian Drama Theatre and Freedom Square.

Police confirmed that the suitcase had in fact been empty and that traffic in the area was restored.