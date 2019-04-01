ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mass email bomb threats to shopping malls on Sunday, continue into Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Bomb disposal personnel uniform (picture is illustrative).
Bomb disposal personnel uniform (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Several large shopping malls in Tallinn received bomb threats on Sunday and Monday, causing disruption to businesses. The threats were made via email, ERR's Estonian news reports.

According to the head of the Criminal Bureau at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Northern Prefecture Urmet Tambre, the wave is part of a general trend which has affected neighbouring countries as well.

Bomb disposal experts investigated the malls threatened on Sunday, namely the Viru Centre in central Tallinn, the Kristiine Centre and the Rocca al Mare Centre malls in the west of the city, and the Arsenal Centre in north Tallinn, determining that there was no actual bomb threat.

''We have now determined that the threats emanate from part of a mass, controlled email address, but no mass evacuations have been needed,'' Mr Tambre said.

''The main point of the exercise seems to have been to disrupt people's daily activity, and to gain attention. We are sure now that there is no clear and present danger, and that this was done as part of a malicious, mass email campaign,'' he continued.

A total of ten recipients in Estonia have so far been sent emails containing a bomb threat, it is reported, but as the emails were sent at the weekend and overnight, it may be that more will be reported.

''If a business receives and opens an email containing a bomb threat, please do not delete it, and dial 112 to report it,'' Mr Tambre added.

Criminal proceedings based on startutory provisions relating to serious violations of public order have already been commenced, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppabomb threatscybercrime in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
13:32

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

31.03

Isamaa to focus on national interests in European Parliament elections

31.03

Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

President convenes first sitting of new Riigikogu for 4 April

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
17:07

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

16:27

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

16:00

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

15:26

Mass email bomb threats to shopping malls on Sunday, continue into Monday

14:50

Estonia 200, Richness of Life running reduced lists at Euro elections

Business
27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:21

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 April

17:46

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

17:07

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

16:27

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

16:00

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

15:26

Mass email bomb threats to shopping malls on Sunday, continue into Monday

14:50

Estonia 200, Richness of Life running reduced lists at Euro elections

14:04

Jõhvi municipality to sue interior minister over alleged slander

13:32

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

07:19

The Long Road to Laulu- ja Tantsupidu, Part 2: Europe and beyond

31.03

Day in the Life: Lena the festival organiser

31.03

Isamaa to focus on national interests in European Parliament elections

31.03

Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

President convenes first sitting of new Riigikogu for 4 April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: