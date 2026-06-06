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Gallery: Narva half marathon canceled after suspicious bag found along route

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The Narva City Run half marathon was canceled after a suspicious bag was found along the route. June 6, 2026.in Narva on Saturday. June 6, 2026.
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Saturday's half marathon in Narva was called off minutes before its scheduled start after emergency services received a report of a suspicious bag along the route.

Police said a suspicious bag was found on a bench near Peetri Square on Tuleviku tänav shortly before the race was due to begin.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene, and authorities closed off the area and halted traffic to allow specialists to investigate safely.

The Rescue Board later confirmed the bag was destroyed using a water cannon. Officials said it contained personal belongings and posed no danger.

Narva City Run organizer Mati Lilliallik confirmed the half marathon was canceled because the closure affected a key part of the route in Central Narva.

Narva City Run 2024. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Speaking to Delfi, he said it was the only option organizers had to keep participants safe.

"That part of the route was vital to the half marathon," Lilliallik said, adding there was no way to reroute it.

The 5K was permitted to proceed as scheduled, with half marathon participants allowed to switch to the shorter distance under the same bib numbers.

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Editor: Henrik Laever, Aili Vahtla

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