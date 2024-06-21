Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

A World War II 100-kilogram aerial bomb was defused on Friday at the Sirgala training ground in Ida-Viru County after it was found by hikers near Lake Peipsi earlier this week.

"The hikers started to pitch the tent and the tent peg did not go into the ground and because the ground was sandy, the projectile was found when the earth was moved a little. We commend the campers who immediately reported the discovery to the emergency number," said Rasmus Rooden, chief deminer of the Eastern Estonia bomb group.

The explosive device was located in an area along the Rannapungerja River in Alutagus municipality away from busy hiking trails.

The Rescue Board said deminers identified it as a 100-kilogram aircraft bomb.

"Explosive remnants of the war have also been found in the past on the shores of Lake Peipsi, but they have mostly been small," Rooden said.

Special equipment was brought in to remove the bomb which was also partly transported by boat.

"As the site was dangerous for locals and holidaymakers, we decided to transport the find to the Sirgala quarry polygon and dispose of it safely," Rooden said.

The Rescue Board advises people who find suspicious objects to call the 112 emergency number. You should not touch or move the object yourself.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!