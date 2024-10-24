250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

A 250-kilogram World War II aircraft bomb was found in Ida-Viru County on Wednesday and was defused at the EDF's Sirgala training ground.

The explosive was spotted at 12:20 p.m. during excavation work in Hundinurga village in Narva-Jõesuu and reported to the Rescue Board.

Deminers determined that it was a 250-kilogram World War II aircraft bomb and also found two 76-millimeter shells.

The explosives were then transported to the Sirgala training ground and defused at 5:35 p.m.

The agency reminds people that explosives can vary in size and shape.

If found, they should be immediately reported by calling 112 and left alone for professional deminers to deal with.

"Do not be afraid of being punished if the bomb squad responding to an incident determines that the object found is not explosive. The deminers' motto is 'better safe than sorry'," the Rescue Board said.

--

