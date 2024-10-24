X!

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

News
The aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu.
The aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu. Source: Rescue Board
News

A 250-kilogram World War II aircraft bomb was found in Ida-Viru County on Wednesday and was defused at the EDF's Sirgala training ground.

The explosive was spotted at 12:20 p.m. during excavation work in Hundinurga village in Narva-Jõesuu and reported to the Rescue Board. 

Deminers determined that it was a 250-kilogram World War II aircraft bomb and also found two 76-millimeter shells.

The explosives were then transported to the Sirgala training ground and defused at 5:35 p.m.

The agency reminds people that explosives can vary in size and shape.

If found, they should be immediately reported by calling 112 and left alone for professional deminers to deal with.

"Do not be afraid of being punished if the bomb squad responding to an incident determines that the object found is not explosive. The deminers' motto is 'better safe than sorry'," the Rescue Board said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:23

Kallas: Too little controllable electricity in climate minister's forecasts

16:18

President: State budget must be easy to understand

16:01

Tallinn: Utilitas' planned seawater heat pump spells algae and odor problems

15:41

Lauri Laats: Riigikogu members' salary should depend on contribution

15:09

Estonian swimmer Zirk through to World Cup final in South Korea

14:36

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

14:04

Viljandi school shooting 10 years on: Lessons learned from the tragedy

13:25

Mirjam Mõttus: Suggesting everyone move to the capital has gone too far in Estonia

12:51

Researcher: Educational inequality gap widening in Estonian school system

12:25

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.10

Transport chief: Next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform especially exciting

09:05

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

23.10

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

08:12

US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

23.10

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo