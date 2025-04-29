Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

During planned demining operations that began late last week on Saaremaa, bomb disposal experts have already discovered 1,260 explosive devices. The search efforts will continue through May 5.

The first days of large-scale demining operations that began on April 25 in Sõrve, Saaremaa, have yielded a high number of discoveries. In just three days, 1,260 explosive devices have been found. In addition, residents of Muhu and Saaremaa reported explosive items on 11 occasions, enabling bomb disposal experts to safely neutralize another 94 devices.

Aivar Post, head of the West Estonia Bomb Squad and overall leader of the demining effort, explained that the focus on Sõrve is due to the large quantity of munitions abandoned there during the German retreat at the end of World War II. "A lot of ordnance was left behind in the forests of the Sõrve Peninsula, and even though decades have passed since the war, people still come across life-threatening explosive devices," he said.

According to Post, this year's operations resumed where last year's search had ended. Teams are also reviewing various locations identified on old wartime maps where explosive devices are believed to be buried. "Spring is the best time for demining — snow has melted, but the grass hasn't yet grown too tall. Our goal is to clear Saaremaa of explosive hazards and reduce the risk of people accidentally encountering them."

This year, the "Saare Kõmin" (Saare Thunder) operation involves 47 bomb disposal experts from the Rescue Board's bomb disposal center, the Estonian Defense Forces, the Navy, allied forces and, for the second year, auxiliary deminers.

The planned demining work will continue through May 5. Any devices that are too dangerous to transport will be destroyed on site, while others will be taken to a containment container for later disposal.

If you come across a suspicious object, the only correct course of action is to call the emergency number 112. If you discover an unknown item, follow these steps:

Report the find immediately by calling 112 and follow the instructions you receive.

Warn others nearby of the danger and keep them away from the object.

Do not move or transport the item. Leave it where you found it.

Mark the object using any available means. If possible, record the coordinates with your smartphone.

Don't be afraid of getting in trouble if it turns out the item is not dangerous. The deminers' motto is: better safe than sorry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!