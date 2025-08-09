X!

Possible World War torpedo found off Estonian coast

News
Stormy seas along the Saaremaa coast. Photo is illustrative.
Stormy seas along the Saaremaa coast. Photo is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Last month, during routine underwater survey work along the Baltic Sea floor near Saaremaa, the Transport Administration discovered a torpedo.

To inspect unusual objects, the Transport Board uses a robot to get a more detailed look at what might be on the seabed — similar to how underwater wrecks are explored, according to a press release.

"This time, we investigated an elongated obstacle, and based on the camera footage, it appeared likely to be a torpedo," said Vladimir Karpin, chief hydrographer at the Transport Board. "It may have ended up there during World War I or II."

The Estonian Navy confirmed that the explosive device has since been neutralized.

This year, the Transport Administration began surveying work in April, near Prangli Island.

The marine areas targeted for surveying include parts of the Gulf of Finland, the Gulf of Riga, the Väinameri Sea and the western parts of Estonia's major western islands, covering a total area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers.

On its eastern border, another 60 square kilometers of Lake Peipus is being surveyed as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Estonia's rising food costs haven't changed Food Bank recipient numbers

15:43

Foreign minister: Belarusians must be freed from fear and repression

15:24

Estonia backs Ukraine's territorial integrity amid US-Russia land swap deal talks

14:47

Two teens injured in 73 km/h electric scooter crash in Lääne-Viru County

13:49

Possible World War torpedo found off Estonian coast

12:46

Gallery: Viljandi County pig farm culling postponed amid growing protest Updated

10:43

Estonia to take out up to €3.6 billion in defense loans

08:49

Conservation students' study reveals new details in medieval Estonian church

08.08

Canceling 2026 income tax would cost more than reducing VAT on food, says ministry

08.08

Estonia adopts new cell broadcast emergency alert system

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

08.08

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

08.08

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following 'luxurious' summer party revelations

08.08

Estonia sees foreign tourism boost

08.08

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

08.08

Estonia to build €1.9 million apartment block for IDPs in Ukraine

08.08

Canceling 2026 income tax would cost more than reducing VAT on food, says ministry

08.08

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

08.08

Estonian hospitality association calls out minister's industry success claims

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo