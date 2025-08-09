Possible World War torpedo found off Estonian coast

Last month, during routine underwater survey work along the Baltic Sea floor near Saaremaa, the Transport Administration discovered a torpedo.

To inspect unusual objects, the Transport Board uses a robot to get a more detailed look at what might be on the seabed — similar to how underwater wrecks are explored, according to a press release.

"This time, we investigated an elongated obstacle, and based on the camera footage, it appeared likely to be a torpedo," said Vladimir Karpin, chief hydrographer at the Transport Board. "It may have ended up there during World War I or II."

The Estonian Navy confirmed that the explosive device has since been neutralized.

This year, the Transport Administration began surveying work in April, near Prangli Island.

The marine areas targeted for surveying include parts of the Gulf of Finland, the Gulf of Riga, the Väinameri Sea and the western parts of Estonia's major western islands, covering a total area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers.

On its eastern border, another 60 square kilometers of Lake Peipus is being surveyed as well.

