Metal barrels found to contain hazardous World War One-era mustard gas made safe

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has neutralized corroded metal barrels discovered on Saaremaa several years ago and which were found to contain mustard gas dating back to World War One.

The board's special chemicals group made the metal oil drum-type containers (see gallery) safe at its hazardous waste treatment center in Vaivara, Ida-Viru County, after a request from the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet).

Triin Melnik, head of the Rescue Board's special chemical group, said:

"At lower temperatures, mustard gas is solid, but around 14 degrees it begins to liquefy and to gradually evaporate. This makes it important to carry out the work during cooler conditions. The work was made harder by the challenge of safely extracting the contents from the corroded barrels. On top of that, the dangerous mustard gas residues had mixed with mud and sand. For this reason we had to first dissolve the contents of the barrels, and then neutralize them with the appropriate substances."

The neutralized residues are now stored safely, Melnik added.

Initial tests were carried out last fall. Once approved, planning began and operations started on April 23.

Environmental Board deputy director general for supervision Olav Avarsalu said:

"This was a lucky coincidence, that the finders reported the barrels. This is an example of how a metal barrel, which at first glance seems like scrap, can in fact contain something dangerous to both the finder and to the surrounding environment. Thanks to the report, we were able to learn about the barrels' hazardous contents in time and, together with the Rescue Board, remove them safely and now also neutralize them without anyone getting hurt."

Seven metal barrels with a suspicious smell and appearance were discovered on the Sõrve peninsula, the southern tip of Saaremaa, in 2019. Analysis confirmed they contained mustard gas residues. Due to the danger, they were stored at the hazardous waste treatment center in Vaivara.

Mustard gas is a highly hazardous substance famously used as a chemical weapon during World War I. The discovery was also reported to the international Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Analysis by the Environmental Research Center (Keskkonnauuringute Keskus) confirmed mustard gas was present, though mostly degraded and mixed with the seabed. The OPCW granted Estonia permission to treat the material as mud contaminated with hazardous substances.

Mustard gas can enter the body through the respiratory system, skin, and digestive organs. On contact with skin, it causes blisters that develop into hard-to-heal ulcers.

The public is urged to call emergency number 112 immediately if they find metal drums, barrels, or similar containers, either buried on land or in or near the sea.

--

