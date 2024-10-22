X!

Estonian deminers find over 700 explosives in Latvia

News
The Estonian demining team at work during the
The Estonian demining team at work during the "Detonator" exercise in Latvia. Source: Rescue Board
News

Estonian bomb disposal experts found 728 explosive devices during a two-week international training exercise in Latvia.

The eight-member team searched an area of around 9,000 square meters in Cekule, close to Riga, where ammunition depots were formally located.

"Rescue Board bomb disposal experts have participated in this joint exercise since 2017, contributing to the safety of our southern neighbors," said Vladimir Zabellevitš, chief deminer of the Northern Bomb Group and team leader, in a press release.

"These exercises provide an opportunity to practice search operations in various environments and cooperation formats, allowing us to apply the knowledge gained to search operations in Estonia. There is always something to learn, and international cooperation is crucial for supporting others and sharing experiences and knowledge."

The Estonian demining team at work during the "Detonator" exercise in Latvia. Source: Rescue Board

Approximately 1,600 explosive devices were found during the exercise.

Teams from Latvia, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France also participated.

The Cekule region is a hotspot for explosives as ammunition warehouses have been built there since 1920. First by the Latvian military and then by the German and Soviet forces during subsequent occupations.

Estonia also has a lot of war-time explosive devices on its territory. Demining teams defuse more than 5,000 every year.  

The Estonian demining team at work during the "Detonator" exercise in Latvia. Source: Rescue Board

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:41

GPS interfering with ship traffic in Gulf of Finland

15:08

Circuit court upholds ruling that 2022 bear cull quota was unjustifiably high

14:37

Estonian movies triumph at Warsaw Film Festival

14:02

Debt-laden inheritances may lead to headaches for notaries and relatives

13:24

Riigikogu to clarify if security agencies need more supervision

12:56

Estonian deminers find over 700 explosives in Latvia

12:33

Natural history museum takes on intact trilobite fossils seized by customs

12:01

Unemployment Insurance Fund to lay off 74

11:26

New doctors' liability insurance providers come forward

10:55

ESTDEV: Moldova's referendum shows there is still a lot of explaining to do

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

21.10

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

21.10

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo