Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

Hundreds of Tsarist-era munitions were found in Lahesuu Harbor in Põhja-Tallinn last week during construction work.

Demolition experts from the Rescue Board were called to the harbor last Tuesday after 880 explosive devices were discovered. The munitions were naval ordnance from the Tsarist era.

The explosives were discovered when an excavator operator noticed shell-like objects in a pile of soil and informed the site supervisor. The supervisor then called the emergency number 112, which sent bomb disposal experts to the scene.

In total, 880 naval shells were unearthed. The diameter of the items found ranged from 75 millimeters to 152 millimeters.

The explosives were removed and transported to the bomb disposal unit in Eastern Estonia for destruction.

In spring, when construction and excavation work restarts after the winter months, the number of bomb squad callouts also increases.

The Rescue Board reminds the public that explosive devices come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and it is not easy to assess their condition based on appearance alone.

The agency said the only correct course of action when encountering a suspicious object is to call the emergency number 112. No attempts should be made to remove the items.

It should be marked using available materials, and, if possible, its coordinates should be determined using a smartphone or other device.

The Rescue Board stressed that punishments are not handed out if the object is not found to be explosive.

