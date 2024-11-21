Thousands of unexploded Soviet munitions found during Nursipalu expansion

Almost 2,000 unexploded Soviet-era shells were found during the first expansion phase of the Nursipalu practice area in south Estonia. Demining is in process.

The current training zone will be more than tripled in size to around 10,000ha to accommodate the Estonian Defense Forces' and NATO allies' new equipment.

Many of the objects were found in a 20-hectare patch of land cleared by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

"This area was used as a tank training ground during the Soviet era. We had information suggesting that unexploded ordnance might be found here," said Elari Kalmaru, portfolio manager of RKIK training grounds.

"We inspected the ground using metal detectors to a depth of up to 50 centimeters. Upon detecting a signal, we checked whether it was unexploded ordnance. If it was, we marked the location, ensured safety, and handed it over to the Defense Forces' bomb disposal experts," explained Demcraft OÜ deminer captain Martin Meos.

The existing Nursipalu training area (green) and its expantion (orange). Source: ERR News/ Datawrapper

In total, 1,736 explosives were dug out of the ground.

"Basically, we found projectiles of different calibers – from 37 to 88 millimeters in diameter. As there is an old firing range here, there is just stuff left on top of the firing range in the target area, stuff that has not been cleaned up," Meos said.

Kalmaru said the EDF does not work this way today. The majority of unexploded explosive devices are located and removed.

"We are collecting as much ammunition waste as possible. These specific items were gathered from the unexploded ordnance area in Nursipalu. While they are safe, I would not leave them lying around there," said Kalmaru.

Explosive ordnance discovered during the development of the training area is being neutralized by the Estonian Defense Forces' bomb disposal experts. Due to the large number of explosive devices, they will be dismantled in stages across different training grounds.

EDF and U.S. forces training together in Võru County. Source: Hannes Parmo/EDF

"In Nursipalu, only 10 kilograms of ordnance can be dismantled at a time. However, since there were so many shells, it would have resulted in an excessive number of explosions. Currently, the plan is to neutralize them at other Defense Forces training grounds," said Kalmaru.

Deminers say that if a lot of devices have been found in one area, there could be more and the area should be avoided.

Seven training fields have been established in Estonia, six of which are located in Northern or North-Eastern Estonia.

The Nursipalu training field in Võru County is the only one of its kind in Southern Estonia.

"It is crucial that our allies, including the U.S. unit in Võru, can practice the defense of Estonia in the conditions here," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!