Government gives final green light for Nursipalu Training Area development

The government has approved a draft amendment regarding the expansion of the Nursipalu Training Area in Võru County, enabling the implementation of all planned activities to the necessary extent, provided that the required environmental measures are in place.

"As the government promised a year ago when deciding on the expansion of the Nursipalu Training Area, we have now completed the necessary studies and impact assessments to enable all activities in the area. We have also established the required compensation measures. With today's decision, we have found a good balance, and we are very grateful to the local residents for their understanding," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

In October 2023, the government decided to expand the Nursipalu training zone, but that decision only permitted activities where environmental impacts could be ruled out. For example, last year's decision did not allow training with large-caliber weapons, which is, however, essential as the 2nd Infantry Brigade, primarily based in Võru, continues to grow. To determine the feasibility of all planned activities, a Natura 2000 assessment, additional surveys and studies – such as evaluations of impacts on protected natural objects, noise studies and archaeological surveys – were conducted.

On Thursday, the government approved the Natura 2000 assessment report, which found that activities associated with the Nursipalu Training Area would not adversely affect the conservation objectives or integrity of Natura 2000 network areas.

The directive permits necessary activities at the training field, including land clearing and construction; shooting with small-caliber weapons and tactical training; and shooting with large-caliber weapons, provided the relevant environmental measures are implemented and the required permits are obtained.

Additionally, the size of the new Nursipalu Training Area has been adjusted by less than 0.1 percent – an increase of 8.33 hectares. As a result, the training area now spans a total of 9,906.14 hectares, with an outer boundary length of 51,280.9 meters.

"We have made minor adjustments to the training area's boundary, both inward and outward, amounting to only a few hundred meters in total," explained Elari Kalmaru, portfolio manager for training areas at the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

"The adjustment mainly stemmed from the state acquiring private properties outside the training area boundary based on proposals from private individuals," Kalmaru added.

The government also approved the environmental measures outlined in the directive to mitigate and compensate for the impacts on the natural environment. RKIK has been tasked with ensuring that the planned activities at Nursipalu are carried out in coordination with the Environmental Board and that the military's rules for using the training area are updated. The Ministry of Climate was tasked with implementing compensation measures for the loss of capercaillie habitats.

Previously, several measures were decided to compensate for the expansion of the Nursipalu Training Area. These include support for local governments and assistance for local residents to mitigate noise and vibration disturbances affecting residential buildings.

The Nursipalu Training Area enlargement expands the military site from 3,000 to 9,000 hectares to strengthen national defense amid regional security concerns. The Estonian government approved the expansion in 2023, offering compensation to local authorities and promising environmental assessments. However, the plan has faced strong opposition from residents and environmental groups over concerns about noise, displacement and ecological damage.

