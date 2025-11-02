'Large aerial bomb' found in Ida-Viru County on Sunday to be detonated

A large explosive device found in a forested area in Ida-Viru County Sunday morning is to be detonated by a bomb disposal team.

The bomb disposal unit that responded to the scene identified it as a 250-kilogram aerial bomb.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has announced local residents may hear loud detonations as a result of the work, after the device was found by a member of the public at around 8.30 a.m. Sunday, near the village of Auvere.

"Bomb disposal experts are currently working at the scene and preparing to destroy the aerial bomb on site. People living in the surrounding area may hear unusual sounds and explosions in the Auvere region," the Rescue Board said via a press release.

The incident comes just over a year after an aerial bomb of the same weight was defused after being found at the village of Hundinurga, close to Auvere. That device was dated to World War Two.

--

