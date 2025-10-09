What capabilities will be produced at Estonia's new defense park?

Earlier this week, it was announced that four companies will produce mines, explosives and missiles at Estonia's largest defense industry park. On Wednesday, representatives gave more details about their products.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion, countries on NATO's eastern flank have started to develop their domestic defense manufacturing industries. Estonia has granted permission for three defense industry parks :Ermistu, a smaller facility close to Ämari Air Base, and a planned facility in Ida-Viru County.

The state's Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) is now finalizing the contracts with the first four companies — three Estonian, one British — to be based at the park at Ermistu, Pärnu County.

Of the three Estonian companies, military explosives maker Nitrotol is the only one whose products are already used by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). Nitrotol manufactures charges and mines, but so far these have been assembled abroad.

"Nitrotol's current experience is the construction of the Ämari plant, which is now nearing completion. The Tõstamaa park is important to us and will be a larger version of that factory. Its construction will begin immediately after the necessary agreements with the state on land use have been signed and all court proceedings are completed," Nitrotol board member Jens Haug told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The site of the future defense park in Pärnu County. Source: Päraküla selts MTÜ

Frankenburg Technologies, founded last year, produces air defense missiles on a large scale. One of its products, the world's smallest guided missile, has already been completed, company head Kusti Salm said.

"We've now reached the point where it is time to move into production. The timelines set out for the defense industry park suit us well in Estonia. In Estonia we're looking at 2027, but in other NATO countries we plan to move faster," Salm, a former defense ministry secretary general, said.

The third company, Infinitum Strike, plans to manufacture a missile booster, with development taking place in the defense industry park in cooperation with the EDF.

"Above all, we need to use testing and training areas to test this product. Once the allotted time for contract negotiations and finalizing the funding decision is up, we will start developing the real estate as well. We forecast that our first production could come from there in 2027," Infinitum Strike spokesperson Tarmo Ränisoo said.

The site of the new defense industrial park in Pärnu County. Source: Kaitseministeerium

The fourth firm is the U.K.-based Thor Industries Ltd, which will produce plastic explosives. The company was founded in 2020 and is located near Salisbury, Wiltshire.

The RKIK says it has received approaches from more companies both inside Estonia and outside. The RKIK would not specify how many companies withdrew during negotiations with the state in respect of the Ermistu park.

"In the final stage of the selection process, we asked companies to submit detailed activity plans and financing plans, which we evaluated. As a result, a decision was made in favor of four companies," RKIK deputy director general Asko Kivinuk told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The new defense park, along with the smaller facility the RKIK is setting up at Ämari and the planned Põhja-Kiviõli defense industry park in Ida-Viru County will allow production to take place in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!