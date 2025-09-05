Estonian court accepts local challenge to planned defense supply warehouses

Tallinn Administrative Court will review plans for new Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) warehouses west of Pärnu after a local village society challenged them on environmental grounds.

The nonprofit Päraküla Village Society says the warehouses' environmental impact was inadequately assessed and is seeking to halt construction, arguing that permits issued by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) should be revoked.

"Part of this [warehouse project] lies within the Männiku River watershed — directly in the Männiku River's buffer zone," said Christo Holzberg, a representative of the village society.

"The area is also home to several sensitive species under Category II protection, and has not been thoroughly studied," he added.

Defense authorities, however, maintain that environmental impacts have been properly evaluated. Steven Linkov, Western Portfolio manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI), said all construction will follow environmental and safety regulations.

He noted that the goal of the planned supply warehouses is to store all the equipment currently being procured for national defense.

"No risk is ever entirely eliminated, but all construction measures — including environmental safeguards and other requirements — are carried out with full knowledge and in strict compliance with regulations," Linkov emphasized.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments plans to build supply warehouses across 100 hectares in Ermistu, Pärnu County. Forest clearing on the site has already begun.

