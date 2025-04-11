Defense industry park plans spark mixed local reactions

Last week, the Estonian government selected a site near Tõstamaa in Pärnu County as the most suitable of five shortlisted options for a future defense industry park. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense presented the location choice at Tõstamaa Community Center, where some locals supported the project, while others opposed it.

The 200-hectare area chosen for the park is located four kilometers from the small town of Tõstamaa, and surrounded by the villages of Ermistu, Lõuka and Soomra. Of the five shortlisted sites, this one was deemed the most suitable in terms of its size, minimal environmental impact as well as distance from Estonia's eastern border, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

Around 200 people attended the ministry's town hall presentation at the local community center, among them both supporters and opponents of the planned defense industry park as well as those currently uncertain about the project.

"This is a very good initiative," said Tõstamaa resident Mait. "The independence of the Estonian state must be ensured, and if a[n industry] park like this is built here, it will certainly help with that. Plus, there will be jobs."

However, Mai, a resident of Ermistu village, said she doesn't like the plan.

"We live about two kilometers away, and I think these impacts will all start affecting us," she admitted.

Kastna resident Aivar, meanwhile, thinks the defense industry park is necessary.

"I understand that people's lives will be disturbed, but on the other hand, do we want war, then?" he asked. "We all have to give up something. Personally, I even have plots of land right by the explosives factory gate."

Liina, a resident of Lõuka village, complained that the community had not been involved in the process.

"In a democratic country, we shouldn't be bypassed this much," Liina said, referring to the decision-making process.

"I have mixed feelings right now," she acknowledged. "I'm not okay with this happening at the expense of nature — because right now, it's happening purely at the expense of nature. I'm not okay with that, but I do agree that industry is needed, and if it's done in a well-controlled and -planned manner, then I'm on board. But in a way that it leaves us the environment we live in."

The most common concerns voiced by area residents were about the noise from munitions testing and the locals' own safety and security. Questions were also raised about the environmental impacts, such as potential air pollution from the burning of production waste, and people were likewise curious about what local benefits the construction of the defense industry park would involve.

"Everything related to safety, the possibility of something happening, how damages would be compensated in that case, and so on," noted Indrek Sirp, special adviser for defense industry development at the Ministry of Defense.

"The questions that came up are actually thoroughly covered by legislation," he continued. "I think we just need to explain this to people, and explain why these things are actually covered and these regulations exist."

In several instances, it was evident that those asking questions weren't satisfied by the answers they were provided. At one point during the town hall, a verbal altercation even broke out between supporters and opponents of the project.

Tõstamaa local municipal leader Toomas Rõhu said at the town hall that the defense industry park is necessary, and that a good location for it had been found in the Tõstamaa area that is far enough away from Ermistu Vacation Village.

"When thinking about Tõstamaa, or looking at Tõstamaa or this area in general, this location is probably the most suitable within state-owned forests," Rõhu said. "It's not right next to residential areas; it's in a sparsely populated zone. If all the requirements are met — all environmental and other requirements — then why not in this area?"

Proposals and suggestions can be submitted until May 5, and more public town halls will be held over the summer. The national special plan for the future defense industry park is expected to be approved by the end of August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!