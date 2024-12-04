Public opposition seen in Pärnu over proposed defense industry park

The state's special planning initiative to establish a defense industry park has encountered significant opposition at its first public discussions.

A meeting in Pärnu County, one of the potential sites for the development, saw concerns raised about environmental pollution, noise, and the impact on tourism.

In addition to the two earmarked potential sites in Pärnu County, there are a further two in Ida-Viru County, plus one in Lääne County.

In each case, the aim is to boost Estonia's defense industry, and the Ministry of Defense plans to finalize the location by August 2025, with a view to the facility being up and running sometime the following year.

According to Indrek Sirp, a special adviser to the Ministry of Defense, up to five companies could start production at the park, and interest has already been expressed.

Sirp told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "All types of production related to ammunition or combat ordnance would be suitable there."

"Based on consultations with the defense industry, we estimate this could range from small arms rounds to artillery shells," he continued.

However, the public opposition, particularly in Pärnu County, raised concerns about the potential environmental impact.

In this case, this would include pollution of groundwater and nearby Pärnu Bay.

A local resident who gave his name as Priit said: "This would be a chemical industry, and would be built just three kilometers from Pärnu Bay. What about groundwater and the pollution of Pärnu Bay, where my children will grow up?"

Another, Toivo, voiced concerns about noise pollution, saying, "I'm against it. There's too much noise already and, in short, pollution."

A third, Herdis, stressed the wider health concerns, stating, "Our clean food, our clean groundwater: Everything will suffer. The health of our people will suffer. In my opinion, defense readiness should come from somewhere else."

However, local business, at least via the Pärnu County Chamber of Commerce, finds potential benefits in the defense industry park.

Andres Sooniste, a chamber board member, argued: "I think a well-thought-out complex like this would be very welcome in Pärnu County."

"Provided it complies with all regulations, what reason is there to oppose it? Defense industry work has never been simple; it is complex and research-intensive, potentially bringing higher-paid jobs here than the average Pärnu job does at present," Sooniste went on.

The Ministry of Defense has said that an environmental impact assessment on the potential site will be completed by June next year, to ensure that the park's construction and operation do not cause undue harm.

Meanwhile, the public discussions on the development will continue this week, in Lääne County and in Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!