Miniature defense industrial park to be built at Ämari

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) will initiate a selection process in the coming weeks to find a defense industry company to establish production facilities at Ämari Air Base. The goal is for this facility to begin operations by early next year.

The development of a major defense industry park near Pärnu is underway but is expected to take longer due to the state's special planning process.

To expedite the production of defense materials, RKIK is offering a defense industry company the opportunity to set up production at Ämari Air Base, aiming to start munitions manufacturing by early 2025, according to RKIK Deputy Director Katri Raudsepp.

A 6,200-square-meter area equipped with protective embankments at Ämari is available for the company, meeting security and safety requirements, Raudsepp said. The company will be responsible for building the necessary production facilities at its own expense.

A selection process will be announced in the coming weeks for companies interested and qualified for this opportunity. The criteria include having the necessary licenses, a business plan and compliance with the Weapons Act. The company's operations should support the development of Estonia's defense capabilities, be based on market economy principles and focus on exports, Raudsepp explained during a press briefing.

Companies must submit an activity plan, which will be evaluated based on how well they support the security plans of Estonia, NATO and Ukraine. However, Raudsepp emphasized that the selected company will not be guaranteed defense contracts and will have to compete with other bidders.

Tambet Tõnisson, head of RKIK's state property sector, added that the company must comply with the requirements of the Weapons Act and possess a permit for handling explosives. The site allows for handling up to 400 kilograms of explosives at a time. The plot will be leased to the company for five years, with access to storage facilities on military grounds.

Raudsepp noted that RKIK does not restrict the type of company or the products to be manufactured at Ämari. Interest has been expressed by multiple companies, ranging from those producing charges to ammunition and air-to-ground munitions.

Tõnisson described the Ämari mini-defense industrial park as a pilot project to explore the feasibility of munitions manufacturing in Estonia, providing valuable experience for developing a larger defense industry park. The planning for the larger park is expected to conclude by August next year, after which construction could begin, potentially reaching production within one and a half years, optimistically by the end of 2026.

The company awarded the contract will receive a 6,200-square-meter area at Ämari for up to five years, with RKIK providing essential protective embankments and infrastructure. The company must construct temporary production facilities and supply the necessary equipment for manufacturing.

An information day for interested companies will be held in August, and the selection criteria will be published in the Official Journal (Ametlikud Teadaanded).

--

