Defense industrial park taking too long to develop, some businesses say

The Ministry of Defense says it plans to expedite a special planning and environmental impact assessment needed ahead of the development of a defense industry park in Estonia. Some interested businesspeople say progress is still to slow, however.

Even Tudeberg is a businessman who aims to attract foreign investors from Italy, the U.S. and Switzerland, for setting up the defense industry park, or more specifically an ammunition manufacturing facility.

Tudeberg told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We are talking about a complex of factories, consisting of at least six plants. The present plan for the Estonian defense industry park covers 100 hectares. That is the minimum we need."

"We are ready – we have our own engineers, technology and specialists, who can start setting this up instantly," he added

The timeline for this is still too slow, he said.

Earlier this year, Tudeberg founded Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ, while one of the partners is the Italian ammunition manufacturer Nicola Bandini.

Even Tudeberg. Source: Mart Normet

Tudeberg has approached the Ministry of Defense on the defense industry park and has pledged an immediate investment of €100 million, he said.

The Ministry of Defense announced its plans for the development last October, and in February this year the government initiated the special planning and environmental impact assessment. This has been expedited as noted, and is set to take one-and-a-half years to complete, instead of the usual three.

Four potential sites in three Estonian counties have been earmarked, with the final location to be decided upon by the end of next year.

As for other businesses in addition to Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ, Tiina Uudeberg, deputy secretary general for defense planning at the Ministry of Defense, put the figure at "dozens," that the ministry had spoken to.

Four locations in three municipalities (shown in orange) are being discussed for the new defense industrial park. Source: HelenWright/ ERR News/ OSM

"Some have more developed ideas, while others are still testing the market. The important thing is that the defense industry park comes to Estonia, ammunition production begins, and Estonian companies – preferably more than one – take part," she said.

Tudeberg remained unconvinced, however. "People are talking, but I think more time has passed than we realize, unfortunately," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!