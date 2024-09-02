Ex-EDF chief Martin Herem joins defense industry's Frankenburg Technologies

Martin Herem.
Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This month, former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem will be starting work as a strategic adviser at the defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies, while also continuing in his recent new role at Milrem Robotics.

Founded this year, Frankenburg Technologies is a defense technology company focused on the development and production of innovative and mass-production-ready air defense systems, including missiles.

The company's shareholders include Taavi Madiberk (nearly 70 percent), MM Grupp OÜ (nearly 26 percent; ultimate beneficiary Margus Linnamäe) and Marko Capital (nearly 4 percent; ultimate beneficiary Marko Virkebau).

Serving alongside Madiberk and Virkebau on the company board is Veiko-Vello Palm. Palm had been the candidate for next EDF commander favored by Herem as well as ex-Defense Ministry secretary general Kusti Salm, but was not picked for the job and subsequently left the EDF.

"When developing and selling missile technologies, a critical factor of success is a deep understanding of military needs," said company cofounder Taavi Madiberk. "I'm pleased that one of Estonia and Europe's most prominent military leaders [Herem] has joined us in support of Frankenburg's mission."

According to the cofounder, Frankenburg's major ambition is to solve a problem plaguing Ukraine and military forces worldwide.

"To win the next war, air defense solutions need to become significantly cheaper, and they must be capable of being mass-produced," he said.

Gen. Herem served as commander of the EDF from December 2018 through the end of June this year. From 2013-2016, he served as commandant of the Estonian National Defense College (now Estonian Military Academy) and from 2016-2018 as chief of staff of the EDF.

This July, it was reported that Herem would be joining the team at robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics in August, where he would serve as military strategy adviser.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla



