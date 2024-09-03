Triin Agan appointed Eesti Loto CEO

Triin Agan.
Triin Agan. Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel/press materals.
Triin Agan has been named new CEO of state-owned lottery operator Eesti Loto.

Agan starts in the job November 1, 2024.

She was selected by the state-owned joint-stock company's supervisory board following a public competitive process which attracted 70 candidates.

Agan is an IT entrepreneur, and one of the companies she founded, Nevercode, has served high-profile clients such as Google, Toyota, and Siemens.

Linnar Viik, supervisory board chair, said under the leadership of the outgoing CEO Riina Roosipuu, Eesti Loto has made significant strides over the past six years.

The company has grown from having an annual revenue of €60 million to one of nearly €100 million, becoming a modern state-owned enterprise which contributes significantly to state revenues.

"I commend and thank Riina for her dedicated and effective leadership of the company. She is handing on an organization which is well-functioning, reputable, and has a positive work environment," Viik went on.

"The new CEO was chosen based on a clear vision for taking Eesti Loto to the next level of development and making its products even more customer-friendly," he added.

"Eesti Loto is on the verge of a new developmental leap, with a sustainability strategy at its core, focusing on responsible gaming," he went on, saying that "efficiency of internal processes and customer-oriented product management are key," and are some of the main areas of expertise Agan brings.

At the same time, the government says it plans to continue the privatization of state-owned enterprises and set new ownership expectations for same.

In the case of Eesti Loto, the decision to conduct further analysis on the need to do this put in place by the last administration remains the case so far as Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo (Reform) is concerned.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

