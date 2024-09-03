Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

Timo Tatar.
Timo Tatar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Former long-serving civil servant Timo Tatar is to head up the Estonia operations of the Lithuanian state-majority-owned energy group Ignitis.

Tatar had worked for around five years as the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' secretary general, helping to shape Estonia's energy policy during that time.

Vidmantas Salietis, a member of the board and head of business development at Ignitis Group, said: "Timo Tatar's extensive experience and deep knowledge in the energy sector are of great value to our company."

"I believe his leadership skills will help Ignitis Group continue its successful expansion in the Estonian market, offering innovative and needs-based solutions to our customers while contributing to the transformation of Estonia's energy sector," Salietis continued.

Tatar himself said via a company statement: "I believe I can contribute my experience and knowledge to the strategic development of new business areas in the Estonian market and the expansion of the company's electricity sales portfolio."

Tatar had previously worked for 11 years at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, spending five of those years as the deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources, where he was responsible for shaping and developing the country's energy policy.

He is also a former Elering supervisory board member.

Ignitis Group is represented in Estonia by two companies, Ignitis Eesti and Ignitis Renewables.

Ignitis Eesti's primary activity is supplying gas and electricity to customers.

