Cornerstone laid at nearly €200-million French-built battery park in Kiisa

Artist's rendition of the planned battery park at Kiisa.
Artist's rendition of the planned battery park at Kiisa. Source: Evecon
The cornerstone of a new energy storage facility in Harju County has been laid, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Wednesday.

Once built, it will be the largest battery park complex in mainland Europe.

The park, at Kiisa, South of Tallinn, is being developed by French firm Corsica Sole, in partnership with investment fund Mirova and the Estonian energy company Evecon.

Michael Coudyser, CEO of Corsica Sole, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "This project is very important for us. It will be the biggest that we have done in continental Europe. In terms of euros, this project represents one hundred million euros of investment."

"We think that it will last for five or six years to have return on the investment, and you have to know that it we use batteries, the batteries' capacity decreases, so after let's say eight years we will have to change all the batteries," Coudyser added.

The facility is will be built in two phases; in addition to the Kiisa storage park, due to be completed by the end of next year, another battery park in Aruküla, east of Tallinn, will be finished the following year, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The total capacity of the two battery parks will be 200MW and 400MW respectively, which translates to electricity to up to 90,000 households if and when needed.

A battery park is a controlled environment made up of several containers. Depending on the manufacturer, a single container could hold hundreds or thousands of batteries.

Corsica Sole is a renewables firm founded as its name suggests in Corsica. The company set up its first battery farm in 2021.

Kiisa is already home to an emergency reserve electricity sub-station.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Oliver Kahu.

