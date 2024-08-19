Former undersecretary for energy not ruling out top Elering role

Timo Tatar.
Timo Tatar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Timo Tatar, who stepped down from undersecretary for energy and mineral resources, has not ruled out becoming head of Estonian network operator Elering. Tatar told ERR that he is now looking for a new job in the private sector.

Tatar, who left his post as deputy undersecretary of state for energy and mineral resources at the Estonian Ministry of Climate ministry in March, told ERR that after leaving he had planned to take a summer break, a plan he has stuck to. News about his next post is expected in the fall, Tatar said.

"Most likely in the private sector. No agreements have been made at the moment," he said, adding that his preferred destination is still the energy sector.

Asked if he would run for head of state-owned Elering, Tatar said "well, let's see. We will keep different options open."

The call for applications for the head of Elering attracted 28 candidates, with the new head expected to take office in the new year. On July 1 last year, Taavi Veskimägi resigned from his post as CEO of Elering at his own request. Since then, the company has been headed by Kalle Kilk, who was appointed by Elering's supervisory board until the end of 2024.

Tatar served as Estonia's undersecretary for energy from 2019 to 2024, before which he was head of the energy department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. In recent years, Tatar has been one of the most influential figures in the development of the Estonian energy sector.

Editor: Michael Cole

