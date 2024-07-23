Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

News
Martin Herem.
Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, will join Milrem Robotics later this summer as a military strategy advisor.

Herem, who retired after 30 years in the EDF at the end of June and five years as commander-in-chief, will start in August.

Estonian defense company Milrem Robotics is a robotics and autonomous systems developer.

"The war in Ukraine and the usage of Milrem Robotics' THeMIS and other ground robots on the battlefield has demonstrated the importance of these systems and the growing need to develop them further so that they can better fulfil their mission – keeping soldiers as far from danger as possible," Herem said in a statement.

A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Source: Milrem Robotics

"My goal will be to ensure that what has been learned on the Ukrainian battlefield will be implemented in future robotic systems," he added.

The reserve general will also advise the company's management, business development and capability development units in decision-making from a military user perspective.

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: "Gen. Herem has extensive knowledge of how to build deployable military capabilities in efficient and smart ways. He will support Milrem in providing even better and more matching system-level solutions based on ground robotics."

In 2022, Russia announced a 1 million rubles [approximately €16,600] reward for the capture and delivery of a Milrem Robotics-built THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) deployed in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Top figure skating choreographer visits Tallinn, gives seminar

15:18

Statistics: Construction price index continued to rise in Q2 2024

14:46

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Canal

13:55

Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

13:28

New Estonian minister: Crimea is part of Ukraine and Putin is a criminal

12:54

Estonia prefers negotiation to tariffs on China-made e-vehicles

12:18

Mark Lajal qualifies for Chicago ATP tournament main table

11:42

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

11:34

Kristen Michal: It is what it is but someone will have to fix things

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

22.07

Gallery: President Karis appoints Kristen Michal's coalition to office

09:36

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

22.07

Estonia's border guard to get anti-tank weapon systems to counter hybrid threats

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo