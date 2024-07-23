Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, will join Milrem Robotics later this summer as a military strategy advisor.

Herem, who retired after 30 years in the EDF at the end of June and five years as commander-in-chief, will start in August.

Estonian defense company Milrem Robotics is a robotics and autonomous systems developer.

"The war in Ukraine and the usage of Milrem Robotics' THeMIS and other ground robots on the battlefield has demonstrated the importance of these systems and the growing need to develop them further so that they can better fulfil their mission – keeping soldiers as far from danger as possible," Herem said in a statement.

A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Source: Milrem Robotics

"My goal will be to ensure that what has been learned on the Ukrainian battlefield will be implemented in future robotic systems," he added.

The reserve general will also advise the company's management, business development and capability development units in decision-making from a military user perspective.

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: "Gen. Herem has extensive knowledge of how to build deployable military capabilities in efficient and smart ways. He will support Milrem in providing even better and more matching system-level solutions based on ground robotics."

In 2022, Russia announced a 1 million rubles [approximately €16,600] reward for the capture and delivery of a Milrem Robotics-built THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) deployed in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!